Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.27 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,038,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $132,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

