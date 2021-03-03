Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 376,347 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $137,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

