Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $144,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 291.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

