Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,484 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Bio-Techne worth $130,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.27.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,994. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $375.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.