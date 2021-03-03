Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,296 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $127,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Nordson by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nordson by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Nordson by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson stock opened at $192.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

