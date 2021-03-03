Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.73% of Banner worth $241,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 14.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

