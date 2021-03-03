Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PostNL stock remained flat at $$4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. PostNL has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

