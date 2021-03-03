Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.66 ($84.30).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €70.27 ($82.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.67 ($81.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.89.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

