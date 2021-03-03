Basf’s (BAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.66 ($84.30).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €70.27 ($82.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion and a PE ratio of -32.88. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €69.67 ($81.96).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.