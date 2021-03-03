BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Gap Up to $102.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33), but opened at GBX 106 ($1.38). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 101.95 ($1.33), with a volume of 280,798 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £445.21 million and a P/E ratio of 46.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

