Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 32203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

