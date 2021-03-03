Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.82 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

