Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,056,000 after purchasing an additional 924,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,993,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,871,000 after purchasing an additional 889,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

