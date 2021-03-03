Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,809,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

