Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

