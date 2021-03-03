Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of BDRFF stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

