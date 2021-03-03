BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $28.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

BRBR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 173,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

