Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

