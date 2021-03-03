Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISNPY. AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $15.85 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

