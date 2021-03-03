Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the January 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRGO remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,448,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,659. Bergio International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

