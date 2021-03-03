Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BHLB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. 223,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,640. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,761,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

