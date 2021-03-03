Bernard M. Skeete Sells 2,674 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94.

TSE opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

