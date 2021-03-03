Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,980 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 over the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

