Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,370 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

PH stock opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $300.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

