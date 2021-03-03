Bessemer Group Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

