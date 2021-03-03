Bessemer Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $170.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

