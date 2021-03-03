Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Criteo worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.