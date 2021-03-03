Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,944,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

