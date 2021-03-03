Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

