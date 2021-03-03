Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $55,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

