B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. 148,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.