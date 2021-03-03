B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.