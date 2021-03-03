B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 146,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

