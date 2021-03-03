BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Increases Dividend to $2.02 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 2.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 44.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BHP Group to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

BHP Group stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

