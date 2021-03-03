BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 136,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

