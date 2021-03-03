BHZ Capital Management LP Has $452,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

