BiblePay Price Tops $0.0002 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. BiblePay has a market cap of $397,527.53 and approximately $45,680.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

