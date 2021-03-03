Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

BGFV traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 2,155,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.