Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,709.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,668 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

