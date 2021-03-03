Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 46.77 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -242.00 RESAAS Services $610,000.00 71.81 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41%

Risk and Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 3 8 0 2.73 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $45.77, suggesting a potential downside of 66.82%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Bilibili beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

