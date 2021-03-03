BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,740,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

