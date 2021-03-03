Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of BHVN opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

