BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

BLRX opened at $3.08 on Monday. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

