BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.79

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

