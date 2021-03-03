BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock worth $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

