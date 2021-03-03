BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BHK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

