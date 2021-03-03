BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 6,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

