BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $244,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

