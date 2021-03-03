BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $261,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 18.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The AZEK by 44.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,892,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson upped their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

