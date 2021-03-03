BlackRock Inc. Has $249.31 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Altair Engineering worth $249,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 36,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,909,313.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,313.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,468.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,009 shares of company stock worth $19,451,323. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

